Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siddhant giri

Day #022 : Search UI

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri
  • Save
Day #022 : Search UI branding logo illustration typography icon graphic design design ux ui 100daysofui
Download color palette

Day #022 : Search UI
I made a search UI used light theme in it, made a simple design for it.
Do like the post.
Feedbacks always appreciated

Siddhant giri
Siddhant giri

More by Siddhant giri

View profile
    • Like