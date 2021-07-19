FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - FURIOUS

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Furious is a bold modern sans serif font that uses an elegant style retro.This is one display of the use of numbers from the furious font.
It’s so perfect for use as a heading font, magazine cover, or many other needs that you need.
This is one of the fonts from our font collection. Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://lemonstd.com/product/furious/