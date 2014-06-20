🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
hommage* is a design studio based in Graz, which was founded by Stefanie Brückler, Katja Mock, Katharina Schwarz and Klara Vith in 2014 as part of a university course. We had to create our own brand and it's identity under which we worked throughout the semester. We worked on branding and packaging projects for a variety of clients.
You can view the full project on Behance:
www.behance.net/gallery/17651369/hommage
Visit us on our website or on facebook:
www.hommage-design.com
www.facebook.com/hommagedesign