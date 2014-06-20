Bonfire Themes

Jumbo

A quick shot of a menu plugin I'm creating for WordPress. On the final stretch right now.

It has two menus; one full-screen, the other a drop-down. Threw in the possibility to add a gravatar there also, which can lead to the full profile page. And there's quite a bit of customization as well, starting with colors and choosing your menu appearance speeds/opacity etc., and ending with positioning or disabling some functions.

