FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - Baby Forest

Baby forest is a jungle-inspired script font. Can be used for various purposes such as headings, logos, wedding invitation, t-shirt, letterhead, signage, lable, cover, news, posters, badges etc. The alternative characters were divided into several open type feature such as stylist alternative, swash, number and punctuation.

This is one of the fonts from our font collection. Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://lemonstd.com/product/baby-forest/