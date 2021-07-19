Creative Banda™

Reserve Tea Packaging Concept

Creative Banda™
Creative Banda™
  • Save
Reserve Tea Packaging Concept wordmark logo tea branding icon illustration logo ui ux vector design 3d premium packaging mockup tea packaging packaging clean packaging branding
Reserve Tea Packaging Concept wordmark logo tea branding icon illustration logo ui ux vector design 3d premium packaging mockup tea packaging packaging clean packaging branding
Reserve Tea Packaging Concept wordmark logo tea branding icon illustration logo ui ux vector design 3d premium packaging mockup tea packaging packaging clean packaging branding
Reserve Tea Packaging Concept wordmark logo tea branding icon illustration logo ui ux vector design 3d premium packaging mockup tea packaging packaging clean packaging branding
Reserve Tea Packaging Concept wordmark logo tea branding icon illustration logo ui ux vector design 3d premium packaging mockup tea packaging packaging clean packaging branding
Reserve Tea Packaging Concept wordmark logo tea branding icon illustration logo ui ux vector design 3d premium packaging mockup tea packaging packaging clean packaging branding
Download color palette
  1. Sample 2.jpg
  2. Reserve Concept 2.jpg
  3. Reserve Concept 22.jpg
  4. Sample 1.jpg
  5. Reserve Concept 1.jpg
  6. Reserve Concept 33.jpg

It's a concept for a tea packaging. Work in progress.
..
Let me know your thoughts
..
Stay tuned for full project
..
Follow me on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/creativebanda/
..
Thanks

Creative Banda™
Creative Banda™

More by Creative Banda™

View profile
    • Like