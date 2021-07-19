Wilda Khairunnisa

FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - The Rainbow

Wilda Khairunnisa
Wilda Khairunnisa
  • Save
FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - The Rainbow slab serif logo font heading font display cute font childrens font playful typeface font font design promo lemon studio font discount demo collection bundle
Download color palette

The Rainbow is a playful children font. Cute and adorable font with perfect sketched curves. This font perfect for children books, greeting cards, toys, posters, baby clothing and more.

This is one of the fonts from our font collection. Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://lemonstd.com/product/the-rainbow/

Wilda Khairunnisa
Wilda Khairunnisa

More by Wilda Khairunnisa

View profile
    • Like