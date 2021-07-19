FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - The Rainbow

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Rainbow is a playful children font. Cute and adorable font with perfect sketched curves. This font perfect for children books, greeting cards, toys, posters, baby clothing and more.
This is one of the fonts from our font collection. Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://lemonstd.com/product/the-rainbow/