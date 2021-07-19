Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ashley Morgan
Moishe House Homepage

Moishe House Homepage faith community layout grid by the numbers statistics masthead hero homepage nonprofit jewish ui website web design
Don't mind me...just over here still posting work from 5 years ago :p Moishe House is a nonprofit that works to bridge the gap between college and family life for young Jewish adults that would like to connect with their faith and community. We initially designed this in 2017 and launched in 2018 - and they have since become a retainer client we have done a lot fun updates for.

This homepage includes a unique statistic grid, visual links to all of their programming, and highlights their community leaders (check out the attachment to see the full design or the live site here).

