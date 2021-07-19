FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - Olive

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Olive is a unique font created by applying olive petals to it. Perfect to use on magazine covers, brand identities, fashion posters, labels, etc.
This is one of the fonts from our font collection. Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://lemonstd.com/product/olive/