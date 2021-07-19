The Addictions logo design

Copyright © 2021 M H Parbej

Category: logo design, Client: By Lorence Beaini, Logo for a music brand

Features:

۞ RGB & CMYK Color Mode ۞ 300 DPI Adobe Illustrator CC ۞ Adobe Photoshop cc

۞ High Quality & Unique Design. For more details and similar work please contact:

Email: mhparbej8@gmail.com

Fiverr, Facebook, Twitter