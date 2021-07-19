FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - Bellezza

Bellezza give your designs an fresh sciprt feel. It’s so perfectly suited to signature, stationery, logo, typography quotes, magazine or book cover, website header, clothing, branding, packaging design and more. Included with any features like Stylistic Set 1, 2, 3, ’till Stylistic Set 10, ligature, and other features that you can use.

This is one of the fonts from our font collection. Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://lemonstd.com/product/bellezza/