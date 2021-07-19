Brett Hudson

Furniture Shop - Template

Brett Hudson
Brett Hudson
  • Save
Furniture Shop - Template figma webflow blue shop furniture ui design eccomerce web design
Download color palette

This is a template I made in Webflow for a small furniture shop.

You can see the live site at https://bhd-template-furniture-store.webflow.io/

Any and all feedback is appreciated!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Brett Hudson
Brett Hudson

More by Brett Hudson

View profile
    • Like