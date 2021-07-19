Pietro's | Branding | Fast Food Chain

Trending designs to inspire you
Pietro's is an upcoming Italian fast food restaurant chain based in America. A fast food that will make you go 'Mama Mia!'
Branding goals: Complete Branding process from Brand Strategy to Brand Identity reflecting keywords i.e. established family-owned, spicy, hot and fast
Business Name: Pietro's
Niche: Fast Food
Sub-niche: Italian Fried Food
Value provided: Brand Strategy, Brand Identity - Logo Design / Social Media Content / Marketing Content