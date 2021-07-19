Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Oleg Coada

Flikbox | Logo design ver2

Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Hire Me
  • Save
Flikbox | Logo design ver2 triangle play icon box saas logo fintech tech branding digital logo saas grid logo logotype design branding and identity logo design branding identity identity branding logo design branding
Download color palette

Hi there,
Here's a logo design concept from a recent project I working on.
Let me know what you think about it!

I am available for new branding projects:
hi@olegcoada.com

9a3da86b1a858e4886629f9aca1ea288
Rebound of
Flikbox | Logo design
By Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Oleg Coada
Logo and Visual Identity for ☞ digital brands
Hire Me

More by Oleg Coada

View profile
    • Like