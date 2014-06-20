🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hourly is an internal project by Mindworks Innovation Lab that has evolved into an important part of the company’s everyday project management process. A desktop application fully integrated with Teamwork PM that is all about quick time control and assessment of the time your staff devotes to projects, all at a glance.
See the full presentation:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/17601273/Hourly