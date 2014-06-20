Athanasia Lykoudi

Hourly

Athanasia Lykoudi
Athanasia Lykoudi
  • Save
Hourly app flat animation teamworkpm ui ux innovation time management graph pie chart
Download color palette

Hourly is an internal project by Mindworks Innovation Lab that has evolved into an important part of the company’s everyday project management process. A desktop application fully integrated with Teamwork PM that is all about quick time control and assessment of the time your staff devotes to projects, all at a glance.

See the full presentation:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/17601273/Hourly

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Athanasia Lykoudi
Athanasia Lykoudi

More by Athanasia Lykoudi

View profile
    • Like