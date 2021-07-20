Portfolio - Home page (v502!)

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Yo designer-type-people🤘,
Here it is, the start of a portfolio re-design... you are asking yourself "why would he do this to himself?", I have no reasons but thought I'd torture myself / test myself!
I am excited to share progression or track my previous layouts on this one, unsure where it'll lead but isn't that most of the fun?
I've always wanted minimal layouts for my own portfolio so let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏
Follow me on Twitter & Instagram.
Andddd finally my website.