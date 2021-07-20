Portfolio - Home page (v502!)

Mikey Cattell

Yo designer-type-people🤘,

Here it is, the start of a portfolio re-design... you are asking yourself "why would he do this to himself?", I have no reasons but thought I'd torture myself / test myself!
I am excited to share progression or track my previous layouts on this one, unsure where it'll lead but isn't that most of the fun?

I've always wanted minimal layouts for my own portfolio so let me know what you think of it by pressing heart ❤️ and leaving your feedback 👏

