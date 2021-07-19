NFT Auction Mobile App UI

Hi Guys! 👋

Here my new exploration of the NFT Auction app. I tried to make it looks nice with some neumorphic and glassmorphic styles. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Press "L" if you love it.

----------------

Make your project more awesome!

Connect with us : contact@artaasom.com

Regards,

Art_Aasom.