Quora.com Logo & Q Letter Mark Redesign

Quora.com Logo & Q Letter Mark Redesign negative space logo minimal logo modern logo q logo letter q monogram logo redesign branding letter mark logo mark logo design logo qa answer question quora.com quora
Quora is a question-and-answer website where questions are asked, answered, followed, and edited by internet users, either factually or in the form of opinions. In 2020, the website was visited by 300 million unique people a month.⁠⁠
⁠⁠
For the redesign, I tried to combine, letter “Q”, a question mark and a person icon all together inside 1 logo mark. ⁠⁠

Let me know what you think in the comments..

