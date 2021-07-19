Quora.com Logo & Q Letter Mark Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Quora is a question-and-answer website where questions are asked, answered, followed, and edited by internet users, either factually or in the form of opinions. In 2020, the website was visited by 300 million unique people a month.
For the redesign, I tried to combine, letter “Q”, a question mark and a person icon all together inside 1 logo mark.
Let me know what you think in the comments..
Please Hit " L " if you liked my work, helps alot 🙏🏻 Thank you for your support..
http://www.designermurat.com
hello@designermurat.com
Need a new logo design? Email me or visit my website to see all pricing and packages I am offering in detail..