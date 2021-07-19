Sonia Yim

Goodal Apple AHA Clearing Pad Illustration

apple illustration apple beauty ad beauty brand illustration art illustration
Starting a new passion project around the products I love 💜⁣

I love using Goodal's apple clearing pad to wipe away all my sweats after my morning workout ✌️🍎 Smells good and super convenient. ⁣

