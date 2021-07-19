Plume typography

Trending designs to inspire you
Classical in character, for our serif typeface we went with -OC Rey. Available in ten styles -OC Rey is a modern Didone font featuring true italics and signature ligatures that can take designs to another level.
Classical in character it is drawn with thick vertical stems and fine horizontal lines, a contrast which starts gradually at the lightest weight, building abruptly to the thick stems of bold. The forms are even in proportion and structure with a vertical stress giving a proud, upright stance and an air of distinction. The beauty of the high-end uppercase excels in elegant headlines perfect for the arena of art and fashion, while the high x-height, large eyes and apertures and distinctive open counters make it perfect for readable copy.
