Olga_Zuevskaya

Tropical Leaves Design

Olga_Zuevskaya
Olga_Zuevskaya
  • Save
Tropical Leaves Design illustration design summer branding logo 3d graphic design
Download color palette

Hello Dribble family!
This will be my first illustration here. I hope you will enjoy!
You can see my whole Tropical Leaves collection here https://www.shutterstock.com/g/Olga+Zuevskaya/sets/295561376

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Olga_Zuevskaya
Olga_Zuevskaya

More by Olga_Zuevskaya

View profile
    • Like