Medical Doodles are Lifesavers

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
🥼If you need a healthy dose of medically-inspired illustrations, check out‘Lifesavers’, a free illustration collection! This system is full of doodle characters like doctors, nurses, and caretakers, plus you can find all the medical stickers you can dream of designing with like bones, organs, eyeballs, shots, and more!
🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.
Illustrations: Lifesavers by Deivid Saenz
🌈Like it? Hit “L”
Free Illustrations | Instagram | Twitter