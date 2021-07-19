Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Blush

Medical Doodles are Lifesavers

Blush
Blush
  • Save
Medical Doodles are Lifesavers branding logo design illustrator illustrations／ui illustration design ux illustrations ui illustration
Download color palette

🥼If you need a healthy dose of medically-inspired illustrations, check out‘Lifesavers’, a free illustration collection! This system is full of doodle characters like doctors, nurses, and caretakers, plus you can find all the medical stickers you can dream of designing with like bones, organs, eyeballs, shots, and more!

🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.

Illustrations: Lifesavers by Deivid Saenz
🌈Like it? Hit “L”
Free Illustrations | Instagram | Twitter

Blush
Blush
Tell your story with illustrations!

More by Blush

View profile
    • Like