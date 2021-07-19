Medical Doodles are Lifesavers

🥼If you need a healthy dose of medically-inspired illustrations, check out‘Lifesavers’, a free illustration collection! This system is full of doodle characters like doctors, nurses, and caretakers, plus you can find all the medical stickers you can dream of designing with like bones, organs, eyeballs, shots, and more!

🚀Speed up your workflow and try out hundreds of illustrations for free on Blush.

Illustrations: Lifesavers by Deivid Saenz

🌈Like it? Hit “L”

Free Illustrations | Instagram | Twitter