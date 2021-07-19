FONT COLLECTION BY LEMON STUDIO - Queenstown

Queenstown is a Serif font elegant with combining a variety of styles. Suitable for logo, greeting cards, posters, name card, stationary, design title, blog header, art quotes, illustration typography, or any purpose to make our art/design project look cool and trendy.

This is one of the fonts from our font collection. Enjoy other amazing works from us here👉🏻 https://lemonstd.com/product/queenstown/