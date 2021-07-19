Master Barbershop - Branding & Identity

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We started our journey with Master Barbershop a couple of months ago when they approached us with a request to refresh their logo and visual appearance.
They were about to open a new modern-looking barbershop and wanted their branding to follow that.
The opening of a new, more modern barbershop also required a completely new look. After a long process of observing and brainstorming, we created a logotype. That was our first step in creating a new brand identity, or as we like to say #Masterpiece.
Searching for harmony between old and new was a real challenge to us. But in the end, both sides were happy with the results.
We are delighted when clients trust us and have faith in our skills.
What are your thoughts about this logotype?
Do you like the balance between old and new?