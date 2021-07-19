Kamrul Islam Chowdhury

S + D + G Letter Corporate logo | Minimalist logo

Kamrul Islam Chowdhury
Kamrul Islam Chowdhury
  • Save
S + D + G Letter Corporate logo | Minimalist logo typography creative logo brochure design mofern logo mnimalist logo corporate logo branding ui design bangladesh bangladeshi minimalist logo logo ideas logodesign illustration logo
Download color palette

S + D + G Letter Corporate logo | Minimalist logo
Hi Guy's!

What do you think about this design?

Contact me if you want to hire me :
Gmail : aurko9t9@gmail.com
Instagram : @sticfy
What's app : +8801772162274

Kamrul Islam Chowdhury
Kamrul Islam Chowdhury

More by Kamrul Islam Chowdhury

View profile
    • Like