Walt Viviers

Cat-A-Tonics: Charles

Walt Viviers
Walt Viviers
  • Save
Cat-A-Tonics: Charles illustration character illustrator vector cute strange logo cat card chibi freaky
Download color palette

One of my Cat-A-Tonic characters. I love creating things in Illustrator and then finishing them up in Photoshop. I have a couple of these dudes. I also have another line of characters brewing in my mind.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Walt Viviers
Walt Viviers

More by Walt Viviers

View profile
    • Like