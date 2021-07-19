Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Linh H. Nguyen

#DLC - Day 22: City logo

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen
#DLC - Day 22: City logo illustrator fill line line logo ho chi minh city hcmc city logo graphic design logo design logo illustration design daily logo challenge branding
Day 22: City logo
Drew a simple, modern logo of the city I live in - Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Linh H. Nguyen
Linh H. Nguyen

