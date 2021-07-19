Mittal Group of Companies - Brand Launch Video

Telling a story though motion and visuals can give your audience more insight into your personality and the story that you're trying to tell. Pairing words with music, simple shapes, seamless transitions and impactful colors is a great way to add emotion to your story, and we really enjoyed doing that for MGOC. We built a custom brand launch animation for Mittal Group of Companies to explain to their audience what they're all about. We showcased their brand using simple motion transitions and techniques while following their new brand style guide. The animation tells the story of who the company is through a crafted script, but also through moving shapes and music pairing.

Check out the full animation with sound on their instagram page! ✨

