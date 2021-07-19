Jewelers Mutual Abstract Geometric Poster 5

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Another custom poster created for the Jewelers Mutual rebrand project. These were all printed on acrylic which gave a really nice glass-like appearance. Attachments show some of the finished products.
I'm available to create custom posters for your company. Let's work together!
