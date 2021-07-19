Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alice Avila

Social Share - Cooking recipe

Alice Avila
Alice Avila
  • Save
Social Share - Cooking recipe socialshare dailyui app ux ui
Download color palette

Hello! This is my DailyUI #10 - Social Share
I Hope you like it 👍

Feel free to leave your comments

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Alice Avila
Alice Avila

More by Alice Avila

View profile
    • Like