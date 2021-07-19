Hamster & Hammer

Ocean life cartoon illustrations for print

Ocean life cartoon illustrations for print design
Now available on Creative Market! https://crmrkt.com/wNO8x7
This beautiful summer marine set includes 15 unique hand drawn flat illustrations in cartoon style, 3 fresh and trendy seamless pattern illustrations in 4 color combinations.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
