Shine Intuitive Beauty | Branding

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I am so please with how this brand came together. Shine Intuitive Beauty is a skincare studio that creates individualized treatments that allow you and your skin to truly shine. With a focus on holistic treatments, facials and eyebrow artistry, Shine strives to be a place where all can feel good in their skin, not just those that fall into the traditional beauty standards. Shine strives to disrupt the way we see skin, by showcasing all skin-types and highlighting the natural beauty of all.