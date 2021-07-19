Shine Intuitive Beauty | Branding

I am so please with how this brand came together. Shine Intuitive Beauty is a skincare studio that creates individualized treatments that allow you and your skin to truly shine. With a focus on holistic treatments, facials and eyebrow artistry, Shine strives to be a place where all can feel good in their skin, not just those that fall into the traditional beauty standards. Shine strives to disrupt the way we see skin, by showcasing all skin-types and highlighting the natural beauty of all.