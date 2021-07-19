Daniel Rotter

Softbird - Logo design

Softbird - Logo design code hidden message negative space golden ratio monogram symbol mark branding logo minimal bird develop software softbird saas
check out "Softbird - Logo design" on Behance:
👉 https://www.behance.net/gallery/123760035/Softbird-Logo-design

👉 www.differencemedia.de
Logo Designer from Stuttgart, Germany
