Bauhaus 1919 Poster interpretation

Bauhaus 1919 Poster interpretation
  1. Captura de pantalla 2021-07-19 a las 15.24.05.png
  2. Captura de pantalla 2021-07-19 a las 15.09.50.png
  3. Captura de pantalla 2021-07-19 a las 15.14.34.png
  4. Captura de pantalla 2021-07-19 a las 15.56.10.png

Bauhaus 1919 Poster interpretation to decorate my reformed home-office wall.

I wanted something at my home-office that inspired myself once I look up when having some rest or having some toughts. I decided to be surrounded by one of the most influencial periods of history of design to keep focus.

I played within some Bauhaus elements as the eyeballs, the squares or the bright colors.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
