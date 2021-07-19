🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Bauhaus 1919 Poster interpretation to decorate my reformed home-office wall.
I wanted something at my home-office that inspired myself once I look up when having some rest or having some toughts. I decided to be surrounded by one of the most influencial periods of history of design to keep focus.
I played within some Bauhaus elements as the eyeballs, the squares or the bright colors.