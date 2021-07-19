MySweetChubs

Orange and Peach

Orange and Peach vector branding icon logo design ui minimalism minimal graphic design orange peach fruit flat illustration procreate 2d drawing
That could be me in that orange costume. That could be you in that PEACH costume. You never know. Hand drawn on Procreate :)

