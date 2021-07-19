Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Diana Coven

DailyUI 003. Landing Page for Art Magazine

Diana Coven
Diana Coven
  • Save
DailyUI 003. Landing Page for Art Magazine web design magazine landing page typography illustration vector ux ui design daily ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone! My landing page design for the art magazine "YouCoo" for the daily UI challenge.
Hope you enjoy!

Diana Coven
Diana Coven

More by Diana Coven

View profile
    • Like