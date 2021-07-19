Espaço Mansão Stationery - Letterhead

Papelaria feita para o Espaço Mansão, eles atuam no segmento de espaço para eventos. Foram feitos diversos itens da papelaria para o espaço, hoje vamos apresentar o primeiro item, o Papel timbrado. apreciem =)

A ideia era fazer algo clean que passasse toda a elegância do Espaço, foi atribuído elementos ao timbrado como o padrão da marca aplicado a lateral esquerda para trazer essa personalização deixando o único, o M do logo em opacidade baixa no canto direito para dar hierarquia, tendo elementos dos dois lados, e finalizando com as informações de contato.

O resultado final foi fenomenal!!

Em breve mais itens da papelaria.

Stationery made for Espaço Mansão, they work in the event space segment. Several stationery items were made for the space, today we are going to present the first item, Letterhead. appreciate =)

The idea was to make something clean that conveyed all the elegance of the Space, elements were attributed to the letterhead, such as the brand pattern applied to the left side to bring this personalization, leaving the only one, the M of the logo in low opacity in the right corner to give hierarchy, having elements from both sides, and ending with contact information.

The end result was phenomenal!!

More stationery items coming soon.

-----

💌 Contato para projetos: contato@noweb.io

👋 Descubra mais sobre nós:

Facebook | Instagram

www.noweb.io