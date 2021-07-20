Iconly Animation | Now available to download

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Iconly Animation is here now!
Bring your design concepts to life with this animated icon pack. 🚀
All 100 icons are delicately designed and motioned based on Iconly pack. Using animation, Iconly brings a whole new experience for users. It makes customer relationships seamless. 😍
Freshen up your concepts, Smooth & Minimal Icons. That’s everyone’s dream.
Icons have been imported from Adobe Illustrator to AE. Each icon is fully customizable, e.g changing the stroke.
Available on JSON & HTML formats. HTML & JSON are a great fit for this.👊
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121893815/Iconly-Animation-100-Animated-icons
