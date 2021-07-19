Phil Giarrusso

Castlevania Pixel Remaster

Castlevania Pixel Remaster illustration game animation gaming pixel pixel art
Done for @pixel_dailies over on Twitter!

NES restrictions/sizes are completely broken. Just wanted to capture the vibe :D

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
