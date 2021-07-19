Felipe Pires

🆕 Alloy Design Language

It's not a system yet, because it's not time yet for systemizing it due to other priorities, but the new Alloy design language was created from the ground up to be minimal for two reasons:
1. make it easy for others to design with, imposing fewer restrictions
2. easy for engineers to implemented and maintain due to the few design tokens

What do you think about the result?

Designing the future of e-commerce automation at Alloy.

