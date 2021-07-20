Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Doryan Algarra

Creative Block

Doryan Algarra
Doryan Algarra
Creative Block negative space drawing hand drawn illustration procreate creative block bored beard design graphic design designer computer laptop artist creative
Sometimes you don't feel creative. Sometimes you can't think of anything to create. It's okay - believe it or not it's part of the process.

Just be okay with it and go do something else for a little while - wash the dishes, go for a walk or play a video game.

Doryan Algarra
Doryan Algarra
Drawing is Life.

