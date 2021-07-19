Hasan Al Banna

Protect you - Insurance website

Hasan Al Banna
Hasan Al Banna
  • Save
Protect you - Insurance website uiux case study insurance blog insurance news website responsive design responsive blog page insurance
Download color palette

Everyone needs an insurance company for the protection of different types of property - from vehicles to lives. Protectyou helps you choose the best insurance terms at the best price.
Is that good? cool? that's what I want to hear from you!
Leave your opinion in the comments below!
Visit the link for the full presentation please, Thanks.

LINK: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123357541/Protect-you-Insurance-website

Chat with me: Bannaux@gmail.com

0b9dfb575aa33e9a5bb43c16b0a92345
Rebound of
Protect you - Insurance website
By Hasan Al Banna
Hasan Al Banna
Hasan Al Banna

More by Hasan Al Banna

View profile
    • Like