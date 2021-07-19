Vision Protocol logo - Version 1

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Vision Protocol logo design for a recent client of mine.
Combining the VP in a mark was quite fun on this project, I tested multiple styles and methods but this was one of my favourites. Joining the V+P together in a seamless monogram worked out great.
This concept wasn't chosen but was in my final three.
more coming soon.
Want to work together?
Contact via email at: alex@aperios-design.co.uk
Or via my website: www.aperios-design.co.uk