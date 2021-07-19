Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Aperios

Vision Protocol logo - Version 1

Alex Aperios
Alex Aperios
Vision Protocol logo - Version 1
  1. VP v1.jpg
  2. VP mark 2.jpg
  3. VP v2.jpg
  4. VP mark 1.jpg
  5. Business cards.jpg

Vision Protocol logo design for a recent client of mine.

Combining the VP in a mark was quite fun on this project, I tested multiple styles and methods but this was one of my favourites. Joining the V+P together in a seamless monogram worked out great.

This concept wasn't chosen but was in my final three.

more coming soon.

Want to work together?
Contact via email at: alex@aperios-design.co.uk
Or via my website: www.aperios-design.co.uk

