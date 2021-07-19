Vision Protocol logo - Version 1

Vision Protocol logo design for a recent client of mine.

Combining the VP in a mark was quite fun on this project, I tested multiple styles and methods but this was one of my favourites. Joining the V+P together in a seamless monogram worked out great.

This concept wasn't chosen but was in my final three.

more coming soon.

Want to work together?

Contact via email at: alex@aperios-design.co.uk

Or via my website: www.aperios-design.co.uk