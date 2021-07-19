Aleksandar Savic

TBC Icon set

TBC Icon set notification list love heart orrder statistic burger user image messaging location brand branding illustration design ui ux interface web icons icon set
Icons for TBC app in Colaboration with Neopix.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-burger-collective/id1187749108

New achievements for The Burger Collective app are here! The experience of reviewing burgers just got better with new gamification and badges of honor.

TBC Icons
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
