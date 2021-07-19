Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cenozoic University 新優大學

Cenozoic University (CU) - The education of institutions logo branding design.
新:xin, means new and fresh 優: you, means excellent, outstanding
Cenozoic represented the new era, new generations that come to the future. The university vision is to nurture the younger generations, and helps to lead the social to the new light future and brings the big changes to our world.

