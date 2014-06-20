Jan Kaděra

Tripomatic Android - Information Architecture

Jan Kaděra
Jan Kaděra
  • Save
Tripomatic Android - Information Architecture wireframe information architecture mockup grey blue ui tripomatic
Download color palette

Hi folks,
a little shot of my current work. I design new information architecture for Tripomatic app including Android native action bar.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
Jan Kaděra
Jan Kaděra

More by Jan Kaděra

View profile
    • Like