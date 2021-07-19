Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Super Interactive

A new way of navigating

Super Interactive
Super Interactive
  • Save
A new way of navigating element design ui navigate dots page lenght scrolling scroll progession next menu navigation
Download color palette

For our new website we came up with a new way of navigating on a few of our pages. Browse with ease through the whole page, section by section. Or heck, if you feel like it, skip a few sections and navigate straight to the content you are looking for.

Check it out for yourself: https://superinteractive.com

Super Interactive
Super Interactive

More by Super Interactive

View profile
    • Like