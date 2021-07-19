Plantbase - Online space to purchase plants

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Exploring Figma's auto-layout feature yet again with an idea to create a mosaic wall for users to explore when they want to add a new plant to their collection.
Yet again, thanks to @pablostanley for his fun tutorials on auto-layout. Love this awesome feature now!