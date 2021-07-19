Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nikita Singh

Admin Dashboard UI

Nikita Singh
Nikita Singh
  • Save
Admin Dashboard UI app web management information product ui dark dashboard admin
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

Presenting a Admin Dashboard UI for Product Information Management.
Would love to hear your thoughts on this.

Press "L" to support me and my work.
Thank you!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2021
Nikita Singh
Nikita Singh

More by Nikita Singh

View profile
    • Like