Rocks & Ocean

Rocks & Ocean digital art rocks mountain snow ocean sea green sea tide wip sketch illustration chinese
Hello again!
This one is about starting, or, I'd say, restarting.
Breaking through, starting over. Also longing. And about Wilderness.

The short story is I hadn't been drawing for about 3 years. I think I stopped because it took the hell too much out of me.

There was also an initial pencil sketch, but he's too embarassed to come in sight. Some day—may be.

It belongs to some quiet Saturday nights when you sit at a hidden, half-empty chinese place, the lights are dimmed and everyone on the staff is awaiting for the day to end, but still friendly.

All upcoming pieces sort of owe to this one.

